NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,132. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $60.91 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

