NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.93 Million

Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report $52.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $213.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $215.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $227.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,590 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.