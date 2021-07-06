New York Life Investments Alternatives Takes $582,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,304,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,301 shares of company stock valued at $79,750,576 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $13.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $402.11. The stock had a trading volume of 96,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,512. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

