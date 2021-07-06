New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 30,987 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

New York Life Investments Alternatives cut its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,987 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in LSI Industries were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $248,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYTS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

