New York Life Investments Alternatives Boosts Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Endava were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

DAVA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,827. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.51.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

