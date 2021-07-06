New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires Shares of 4,309 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $184.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,241. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.