New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,891,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

