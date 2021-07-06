Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,903 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGNS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGNS stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

