Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,476 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.05. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

