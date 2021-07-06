Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $104,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

NASDAQ MORN opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.27 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total value of $2,851,910.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,605,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,425,715.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,875 shares of company stock worth $51,371,896. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.