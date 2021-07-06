Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,942,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $37,343,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

