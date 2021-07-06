Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TTEC by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TTEC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in TTEC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. TTEC’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

