NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 469.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NTGR opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.43.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,525. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

