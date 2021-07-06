NEST Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.50 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $23.56 million and $4.50 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00057351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.00986907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.28 or 0.08890923 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

