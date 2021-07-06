Needham & Company LLC Increases MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $235.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.10.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

