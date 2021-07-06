Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. 62,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,553. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,746 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

