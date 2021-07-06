National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

National Australia Bank stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.42%.

NABZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.