Nasdacoin Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $332,046.80 and approximately $5,832.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,196,802 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

