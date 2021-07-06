Nasdacoin (NSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,014.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $291,294.88 and approximately $5,014.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,188,316 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.