Nantahala Capital Management LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 133,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 154.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

CELC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Celcuity stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,596. The company has a market capitalization of $303.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85. Celcuity Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

