Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 262,214 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 262,214 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 3.49% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

AGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 2,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $345.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.