Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 165,758 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,758 shares during the quarter. IMAX makes up 0.9% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 2.45% of IMAX worth $29,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IMAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. 4,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,385. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

