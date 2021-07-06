Nantahala Capital Management LLC Invests $9.93 Million in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,482,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,585,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,965,000.

NASDAQ FTPAU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,031. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

