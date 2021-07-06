Nantahala Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 608,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,869 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.54% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 218,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $313,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 75,229 shares of company stock worth $483,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MACK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.