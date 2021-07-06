Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 836,626 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 836,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,168,000. Travel + Leisure makes up 1.5% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:TNL traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 5,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.10. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

