Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $976,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $211.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

