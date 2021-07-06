Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $118.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

