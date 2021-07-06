Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

