Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 423 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

