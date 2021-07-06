Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,717 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

