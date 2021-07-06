MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 7%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 45,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,421,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

MPLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. Analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $409,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $3,939,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $271,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MultiPlan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MultiPlan by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 433,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.