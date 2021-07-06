Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.75 target price on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. Analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.48%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

