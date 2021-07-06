Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

MTL opened at C$13.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

