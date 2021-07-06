MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €193.64 ($227.82).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €210.40 ($247.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €209.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.05.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.