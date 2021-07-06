MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 7th. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSM opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

