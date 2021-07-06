MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

