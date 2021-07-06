MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $16.11.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

