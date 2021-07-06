Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

MSI stock opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.81. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $222.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

