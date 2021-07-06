MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €101.44 ($119.35).

MOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €63.50 ($74.71) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

