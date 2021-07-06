Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MNARF remained flat at $$13.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28.
About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.