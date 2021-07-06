Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.35.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.