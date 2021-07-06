Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,280 ($29.79). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,260 ($29.53), with a volume of 71,454 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,239.87.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 380,170 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.78), for a total value of £7,793,485 ($10,182,238.05).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.