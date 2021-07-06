Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 442,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 3,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

