Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 8,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,534 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,152 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $8,972,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 903,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.