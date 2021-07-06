MML Investors Services LLC Has $92.39 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $92,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $194.76 and a 52 week high of $275.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

