MML Investors Services LLC Buys 55,228 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Chevron stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356,756. The stock has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

