MML Investors Services LLC Buys 16,568 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.06. 184,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,366. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

