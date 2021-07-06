MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,435 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 534,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,758,136. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of -83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

