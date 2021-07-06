Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.27. 1,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.28. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.