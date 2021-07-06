Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,719,280 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.